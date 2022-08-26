Maharashtra To Get Its First 'Divyang Park’ In Nagpur

New Delhi (The Hawk): A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) and to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was organized by the Department of SJ&E in association with ALIMCO, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and District Administration Nagpur today at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur (Maharashtra). The Chief Guest of the function Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways inaugurated the distribution camp and distributed different kind of aids & assistive devices to Divyangjan and Sr. Citizens in the presence of Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A total of 241200 aids and assistive devices worth Rs. 3483.00 Lakh will be distributed free of cost under central Government Scheme to 27356 Senior Citizens and 7780 Divyangjan beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari said that serving the person belonging to marginalized section of the society and the one who stand’s last in the que must get benefit of government scheme to empower them is the aim of our Government. He extended his gratitude towards Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment for Implementing social welfare schemes under his Ministry in Nagpur city. Addressing the gathering Dr. Virendra Kumar announced that Ministry has provided all possible support to established the first “Divyang Park” of Maharashtra in Nagpur and the work towards this endeavor will be started soon. “Divyang Park” will have different kind of facilities for Divyangjans like sensory garden, textile Pathway touch and smell garden, skill training facility, rehabilitation facility, Sports & infotainment etc.