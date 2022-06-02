    Menu
    Maha: Four godowns gutted in fire, nobody injured

    The Hawk
    June 2, 2022

    Thane: Four godowns were destroyed in a major fire in a complex in Bhiwandi township of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday.

    The fire incident occurred in the godown complex located in Dapoda area around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, chief of Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said. But nobody was injured in the blaze, he said. "Two fire engines of the civic bodies of Bhiwandi Nizampur and Thane were engaged in the firefighting operation for about three hours before it was brought under control," Sawant said, adding that the cause of the fire is being probed.—PTI

