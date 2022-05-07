    Menu
    Maha: Five dead as car hits truck in Nagpur district

    May7/ 2022

    Nagpur: Five persons were killed while a two-year-old girl had a miraculous escape when a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a truck from behind in Nagpur district late Friday night, a police official said.

    Another person was critically injured, he added.

    The accident occurred around 11 pm near Vihirgaon when the Tavera vehicle was heading towards Nagpur from Umred, he said.

    "Five occupants of Tavera were killed on the spot. Their identity is yet to be established," said Zone IV DCP Nurool Hasan—PTI

