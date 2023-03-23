Maha: 10 private insurer employees charged with defrauding farmers of Rs 4 crore under Centre's scheme

Akola (Maha) : An official in Maharashtra's Akola district said on Thursday that police had filed a case against ten employees of a leading private insurance company empanelled for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The employees are accused of defrauding farmers out of Rs 3.95 crore by submitting false information about their crop losses.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on March 21 at the Khadan police station in Akola after a complaint was filed by District Agricultural Superintendent Dr. Murlidhar Ingle against employees of the ICICI Lombard insurance firm.

Afterwards, ICICI Lombard released a statement claiming it was helping authorities with their investigation and would be collaborating closely with the agriculture department to roll out the PMFBY programme as planned.—Inputs from Agencies