Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 shook eastern Japan on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued. There were no were immediate reports of damage. Reuters
Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes eastern Japan, no tsunami warning
April20/ 2022
