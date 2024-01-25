Macron, Modi roadshow, meeting in Jaipur

Jaipur Welcomes PM Modi and President Macron: A Spectacular Tour and Historic Meeting Await! Explore the vibrant cityscape as the leaders embark on a grand roadshow, visit iconic sites, and convene at Rambagh Palace.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Jaipur is getting ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron as they arrive in the city on Thursday. The vibrant capital has been beautifully decorated in preparation, for this visit.



During their stay the esteemed leaders have planned to visit the Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal. A splendid roadshow has also been organized, capturing the publics attention along the route from Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal for 15 minutes.



Later in the evening an important meeting between both leaders will take place at the Rambagh Palace. Furthermore President Macron has been invited as the guest for Indias 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26.



The entire cityscape of Jaipur has been transformed with cutouts and hoardings lining the way from the airport to locations, on their itinerary. Stringent security measures have been put in place including traffic diversions to ensure an secure visit.



According to sources Modi and Macron will receive a Rajasthani welcome upon their arrival. It is expected that they will spend two hours exploring the wonders of Amber Fort, including its magnificent Sheeshmahal (Mirror Palace) Deewan e Aam (Hall of Public Audience) and Deewan e Khas (Hall of Private Audience).The esteemed leaders are expected to arrive in Jaipur at 2;30 pm and then proceed to Amber Fort by 3;15 pm. Following that they will explore Jantar Mantar at, around 5;30 pm participate in a roadshow at 6 pm and conclude their visit at Hawa Mahal around 6;15 pm.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma personally supervised the preparations for this event during a review session, on Tuesday night ensuring that all arrangements are properly set for this occasion.