Lucknow police detain ward boy and arrest doctor on gang-rape charges

Lucknow (The Hawk): In Mahanagar, a doctor has been charged with gangrape and a ward child has been taken into custody.

Police were called when the alleged victim of rape said that the accused couple had raped her on April 30 while she was at the hospital receiving treatment.

The woman was tranquillized by the accused couple, according to the complaint, before being raped.

"An FIR of gangrape under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376-D and other appropriate charges has been recorded at the Mahanagar police station against the doctor and the ward boy," stated S.M. Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North.

According to DCP Abidi, the doctor has been cleared of the rape charge and has pled innocent.

The victim had arrived at the hospital, but the accused doctor claims that she was sent to a different medical centre. The doctor claims that he never again ran into the complainant after that.

In the previous five days, there have been four reported rape cases in the state capital.

Behind the Ekana International Stadium on Saturday, two people, including an auto-rickshaw driver, are accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female.

Just one day later, a 52-year-old lady said that on October 4, employees of an ashram had sexually assaulted her.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Tuesday at Gomti Nagar's Lohia Park by her online friend.

