Lucknow advocate, who jumped into river, remains untraced

Lucknow: The 30-year-old advocate from Lucknow, who jumped into the Gomti river, remains untraced so far.The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams searched the body till late Thursday evening but failed to find it.

The man was identified as Nasir Mansoor, a resident of Vibhuti Khand, and an advocate practicing in the High Court. His family was clueless as to why he took such a step as he was to get married next month.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gomti Nagar, Dinesh Chandra Mishra said that the police got a call informing that a man jumped in the river from the bridge near riverfront and scores of commuters had gathered at the spot, leading to a massive traffic jam.

"When we reached the spot, witnesses informed us that a man in white shirt and black trousers parked his vehicle on the side of the bridge and jumped into the river. From the bike's registration number, we traced the man's address and informed his family. Simultaneously, SDRF teams started a search operation," he said.

Mishra said that police showed Mansoor's photograph to witnesses who said that appearance matched with the one who jumped into the river.

Mansoor's mobile phone has been switched off since then and his family informed that he did not know how to swim.

Meanwhile, a friend of the advocate who did not wish to be named, said that Mansoor had been very upset because his social media account had been hacked and his post were being made public.

—IANS