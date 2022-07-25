LS Speaker Asks Oppn Not To Hold Placards Inside House

New Delhi: As the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha at 2 p.m. Monday after the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, the opposition members started sloganeering on the issue of price rise and hiked GST rates, the Speaker said the government was ready to discuss and asked the members not to wave placards.

The House was adjourned till 3 p.m.

The opposition members staged a protest against inflation and the hike in the GST rates. Some MPs were seen holding placards and banners against. The Speaker warned them and asked not to violate the rules of the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, the opposition had moved a suspension notice in the House but was not allowed. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh had given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 over the 'misuse of CBI and ED against the Delhi Government'.

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's Excise Policy 2021-22, and the Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a detailed report on the roles of officials involved in amendment and implementation of the policy. —IANS



