Swearing In Ceremony
J·Jul 31, 2024, 11:17 am
Santosh Kumar Gangwar sworn in as new Governor of Jharkhand
J·Jul 04, 2024, 08:38 am
Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand CM, oath taking ceremony on July 7
J·Jun 12, 2024, 06:48 am
Protecting Odisha's 'Asmita' will be govt's priority, says CM-designate Mohan Majhi
J·Jun 09, 2024, 04:12 pm
Kangana Ranaut stuns in regal attire at PM Modi's oath ceremony
J·Jun 09, 2024, 02:04 pm
Narendra Modi takes oath as India's Prime Minister for third consecutive term
J·Jun 09, 2024, 05:47 am
PM-elect Narendra Modi signs visitor's book after laying wreath at the National War Memorial
J·Jun 08, 2024, 11:53 am
Swearing In Here
J·Jan 28, 2024, 08:13 am
Nitish Kumar Set to Take Oath as Bihar CM at 5 PM Today, Joined by Deputies Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha
J·Sep 23, 2023, 09:23 am
Fresh Raj Bhavan-State Secretariat tussles in Bengal over oath of newly elected MLA
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
LS Speaker Asks Oppn Not To Hold Placards Inside House
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Nitish Kumar Skips Swearing-In Ceremony Of President Droupadi Murmu
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.