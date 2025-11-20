CMs, Dy CMs of NDA-ruled states arrive at Nitish Kumar's oath ceremony venue

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived in Patna on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar's Chief Minister, following the NDA's recent landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

Upon arriving in Patna, Gupta told the reporters, "It is a victory of the people's trust, a victory of the government's efforts and a victory for Bihar's development."

Several leaders of the NDA, including Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from the NDA-ruled state, have arrived in Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the oath ceremony.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived in Patna and said, "There is a very happy atmosphere in Patna and across Bihar."

Extending best wishes to JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Shinde said, "Nitish Kumar is being sworn in as Chief Minister for the 10th time, which is a record in itself. I congratulate him and also thank the people of Bihar for giving him this mandate."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended his congratulations to Nitish Kumar and said, "Under the leadership of our NDA and with the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is moving forward once again with a focus on good governance and development. I congratulate him and hope that under his leadership, Bihar reaches new heights. May Baba Mahakal bless him."

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma are among the top brass of NDA who are attending the oath ceremony.

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister at Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, marking the tenth time he has assumed the state's top office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend the ceremony. The event, being held at the historic Gandhi Maidan, is likely to be one of the largest political gatherings in recent years.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made, given that more than three lakh people are anticipated to be present at the event. The administration has deployed additional police forces, installed surveillance cameras, and put emergency medical units on standby to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony.