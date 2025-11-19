HM Amit Shah in Patna to attend swearing-in of Nitish Kumar

Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where preparations have been completed for the grand event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Patna late Wednesday evening.

They were accorded a warm welcome at the Patna Airport before proceeding to the Maurya Hotel, where they will stay overnight and then head to Gandhi Maidan for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers from various states are scheduled to attend the ceremony, marking a significant political moment in Bihar.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also reached Patna to participate in the event.

Besides them, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Assam CM Hemanta Vishwa Sharma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, and many other dignitaries will be present during the swearing-in ceremony.

With top national and regional leaders converging in the state capital, Thursday is expected to be a historic day for Bihar, as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday and staked a claim to form the next government in Bihar.

He arrived at Raj Bhavan in the evening, accompanied by senior NDA leaders, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Nitish Kumar handed over a list of 202 newly elected NDA MLAs to the Governor, following which he was formally invited to form the new government.

