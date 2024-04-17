Nainital: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held roadshows in Nainital and Haldwani on Wednesday.

CM Dhami said, "I appeal to the voters of Uttarakhand that this is the biggest festival of democracy... Everyone should take part in voting. Every single vote of yours will change the direction and condition of the country and it will create history."

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the PM has devoted each and every moment to the country for the last ten years. "He paid special attention to Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is in PM Modi's heart. He has extra affection for Uttarakhand," he added.

He asserted, "The UCC bill has been passed in Uttarakhand and the President has also approved this...The importance of UCC has been highlighted in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'...We will soon implement this."

He further stated that the upcoming general elections will be a historic win. The Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Kainchi Dham in Nainital.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all five seats in Uttarakhand and that people will bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a third term.

Notably, the campaigning for the elections will end this evening, as the first phase of the elections is scheduled to be held on Friday.

The Lok Sabha elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 19. To increase voter turnout in the hill state, more than 11,000 polling booths are being set up across the state. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Notably, the BJP won all five seats in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections and will be looking forward to repeating its performance. —ANI