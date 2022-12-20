LPG cylinder at a price of Rs 500 for BPL families: Gehlot

Jaipur (The Hawk): Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, stated on Monday that LPG cylinders would be made available to BPL (below poverty line) families for 500 rupees each.

Gehlot made this statement while speaking to a crowd during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), which arrived in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, was there.

"Starting on April 1, people in Rajasthan who qualify for the BPL and Ujjwala schemes will receive an LPG cylinder for Rs 500. The people in this group will receive domestic cooking gas cylinders worth Rs 1,050 for Rs 500, he said.

Additionally, he called the Ujjawal Yojana the "BJP's theatre" and claimed that "the tanks are lying empty."

"These LPG cylinders now cost Rs 1,040 instead of Rs 400. We will do a study on BPL and the poor, and in a year, 12 cylinders that are currently available for Rs 1,040 apiece will be accessible for Rs 500. I want to make this commitment to you. This would be remembered as Rahul Gandhi's BJY, added the seasoned Congressman.

Gehlot continued to address the crowd, saying, "We will offer a plan to distribute cooking kits to lessen the burden of inflation for poor and BPL since flour, daal, rice, etc., have become more expensive in our budget to be presented next year.

He continued, "We will take actions to lessen the threat of inflation on impoverished households.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that LPG cylinders would be available for Rs 500 starting on April 1 in front of Yuvraj Rahul Gandhi. However, Rajendra Rathore, the deputy leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, claimed in a tweet that "this announcement will also prove to be false like the promises made to youth regarding employment and loan waiver promises made for farmers."

