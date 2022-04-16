LG Assured All Steps Being Taken To Ensure Peace, Says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday night that he has spoken with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the violence that broke out in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area.





“Spoke to the LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that the guilty will not be spared,” Kejriwal said.





Violence broke out in Jahangirpuri on Saturday after stones were pelted at a procession taken out on the occasion Hanuman Jayanti. Several police personnel have been reportedly injured, while some vehicles have also been torched.





“The incident of stone pelting on the procession is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. I appeal to all people — keep peace by holding each other’s hand,” Kejriwal tweeted.





“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace,” he said.





Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has said that the situation is under control and adequate forces have been deployed in the area.





—IANS







