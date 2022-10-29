Lego has decided to stop producing robot-related sets

San Francisco (The Hawk): Media outlets have reported that Lego has declared it will no longer produce its line of instructional robot kits that can be assembled from individual parts.

The production of Lego's Mindstorms kits, which let kids and adults alike construct robots out of the company's iconic bricks, pins, beams, motors, gears, and other components and then programme them with the included control hubs, has ceased, according to The Verge.

Products have been marketed to both children and adults since 1998 as an easy way to build and programme robots.

Although Lego will not be selling the Mindstorms Robot Inventor kit after this year, the corporation is not completely abandoning the idea of instructional robotics kits.

Mindstorms robot-building and control apps for iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Fire OS will be supported by the firm until "at least the end of 2024," the article claims, suggesting there may be an end date.

The Mindstorms crew will be working on other projects for the corporation, however it is still unknown what those projects will be.

When Lego announced last year that it would no longer produce the Mindstorms EV3 system, the article claims that the corporation recommended the Lego Education Spike kit instead of the Mindstorms Robot Inventor set.

(Inputs from Agencies)