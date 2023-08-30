Lawyers Abstain From Work To Protest Hapur Police Lathi-Charge, Govt Forms SIT

Lucknow/Prayagraj/Ghaziabad: Lawyers abstained from judicial work in many cities of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in protest against police lathi-charge on advocates in Hapur district.

The state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the incident that took place between the police and lawyers on Tuesday and asked to submit its report in seven days. Police had lathi-charged lawyers on Tuesday when they were protesting against registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father around a week before.

The State Legal Council in Prayagraj has demanded transfer of the district magistrate, superintendent of police and the jurisdictional officer of Hapur within 48 hours and action by registering a case against the police officers and employees responsible for the incident. In Prayagraj, advocates of the Allahabad High Court abstained from work on the call of the High Court Bar Association to protest against the police action on advocates in Hapur District Court premises.

Special DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said a confrontation between police and lawyers took place in Hapur on Tuesday and an SIT has been constituted for probing the entire matter.

The SIT will be headed by Meerut commissioner while IG Meerut and DIG Moradabad will be its members, he said, adding that the SIT has been asked to submit its report in seven days probing all angles of the case by fixing responsibility. —PTI