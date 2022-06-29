    Menu
    Lawyer Kills Wife After Spat Over Liquor In UP

    June29/ 2022

    Lucknow: In a shocking incident, an advocate allegedly shot dead his wife for objecting to his liquor addiction, police said on Wednesday.

    The accused was identified as Ashok Kumar Chaurasia while the deceased is Pushpa Chaurasia, residents of Thakurganj. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) West Zone Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said on Tuesday evening, the couple had a verbal spat over his addiction to liquor. In a fit of rage, Ashok lifted his handgun and opened fire at Pushpa hitting her on the chest. "Pushpa was rushed to the Trauma Centre of KGMU where she was declared brought dead. She died of excessive bleeding and shock according to the doctors," said the ADCP. Ashok has been arrested and the body sent for post-mortem. —IANS

