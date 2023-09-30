Large-scale transfer of IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has transferred and posted eight Indian Administrative Officers including changing six district magistrates.

The District Magistrates of Fatehpur, Sultanpur, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Jhansi and Bareilly have been changed. Two IAS officer has been given additional charge with their current postings.

As per the new transfer order, Ravindra Kumar has been made the new District Magistrate of Bareilly. Satyendra Kumar has been given the charge of District Magistrate of Barabanki.

Anunay Jha has been made the new District Magistrate of Maharajganj. Avinash Kumar has been made the new District Magistrate of Jhansi. Kritika Jyotsna has been made the new District Magistrate of Sultanpur.

IAS officer C. Indumati has been made the new District Magistrate of Fatehpur.

Praveen Verma has been made the new ACEO of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority.

M Devraj, who is holding the charge of Principal Secretary, Technical Education Department, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Vocational Education and Skill Development Department, along with his present post.

1994 batch senior IAS officer Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, who is holding the post of Principal Secretary of Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department along with the present post.

