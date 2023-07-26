Large Hadron Collider upgrade will open opportunities for India’s scientists, industry: CERN scientist

Gurugram: According to scientist Archana Sharma of the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), India is playing a major role and could play an even bigger role in the upgrade of the Large Hadron Collider, the world's most powerful particle accelerator that helps scientists understand the fundamental structure of matter.

According to the prominent scientist of Indian descent, the upcoming 2025 upgrading of the LHC (a 27-km ring of superconducting magnets buried under the ground between France and Switzerland) could open up exciting new possibilities for researchers and businesses in India.

There is a major improvement in the works... The benefits of this improvement for India's scientific community and industrial sector have the potential to expand the frontiers of knowledge and technology, as Sharma explained.—Inputs from Agencies