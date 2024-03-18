Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday makes heads turn in Rahul Mishra's ensemble

Ananya Panday dazzles as showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing a nature-inspired collection. She stole the spotlight in a stunning black mini dress, highlighting the designer's muse.

Mumbai: The finale day of Lakme Fashion Week saw several stars adding glam quotient to the runway. Ananya Panday was one of them.

Ananya turned showstopper for ace designer Rahul Mishra. She walked the ramp in a black mini dress decked in floral applique work and sequins. For the make-up, she opted for smoky eye shadow, smudged kohl on the undereye waterline and glossy caramel lip shade. She elevated her look with thigh-high boots.

The pictures and videos of Ananya's ramp walk are all over social media.

The Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) also posted images of Ananya's fashionable look.

"With this collection, Rahul Mishra looks at his constant muse i.e. nature as the ultimate sculptor and artist. The collection appreciates otherwise simple natural forms for their structural personality through a sculptor's lens.Envisioned in bright solid hues and graphic textures, the inspiration reveals itself in rigid but organic installations of natural forms that consist of vegetal and animal motifs. As a strong reference to his eight year old daughter's influence on his creative endeavours, the visuals are partially influenced by the children's story, 'The Fox and the Star' whose characters appear in the collection amongst other imagined structures. The collection also plays with geometric representations of some organic forms to represent the relation of stone and sculpture," a post read on FDCI's Instagram page.

Ananya was Rahul Mishra's muse at Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 in January. She made heads turn wearing a butterfly sieve dress.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ananya recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

It revolves around three best friends in their 20s navigating life and striving to balance their online identities with their true selves.

