Lab assistant arrested for molesting Delhi schoolgirl

New Delhi: An official said on Saturday that a 37-year-old lab assistant at a private school in Yamuna Vihar, northeast Delhi, had been arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old Class 6 student.

On Friday, the victim herself reported the incident to police.

According to police, the Class 6 student on Friday told police that the accused had molested her in the school.

Rajeev, a local of the Loni neighbourhood of Ghaziabad, was subsequently taken into custody that very day. He had been working in the school for the past five years.

"A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Bhajanpura police station," said a senior police official.—Inputs from Agencies