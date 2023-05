Chandigarh: Official sources said on Wednesday that AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had resigned as the chairman of the Punjab Assembly's committee on government assurances.

They added that the Amritsar North MLA emailed his resignation to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretary on Tuesday, but that it has not yet been accepted.

Singh is reported to have called a meeting of senior government officials on January 20 to talk about the investigation into the 2015 sacrilege cases.—Inputs from Agencies