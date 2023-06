Kochi: Crime Branch detained KPCC leader K Sudhakaran on Friday for his alleged involvement in a cheating case involving controversial antique merchant Monson Mavunkal.

After being questioned by the Crime Branch for several hours, Sudhakaran said he was eventually detained.

They probed me, so to speak. After that, my arrest was documented and I was given bond and freed. I trust the judicial system. 'I will face the case in court,' he assured local reporters.—Inputs From Agencies