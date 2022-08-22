Kisan Mahapanchayat: 19 farmers detained at Ghazipur

New Delhi: As many as 19 farmers, en route to Jantar Mantar to participate in the farmers’ Mahapanchayat, on Monday were detained by Delhi Police from Ghazipur border.

The farmers, who were staging a protest at the Ghazipur border, were detained when they decided to head towards Jantar Mantar.

According to police, to avoid any untoward incident, they took the protesters to a nearby police station by bus.

Meanwhile, the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha has written to President Dropudi Murmu in connection with their protest.

“We are writing this letter to inform you regarding our protest against the way this government is handling the farmers’ issue. The Ministry of Agriculture made an agreement with Samyuktha Kisan Morcha on December 9, 2021. As per the agreement, we stopped the Delhi border agitation on December 11. But to date the government has not fulfilled the agreement. Not only that, the government is initiating more anti-farmer policies like negotiating Free Trade Agreements.”

“Kindly request you to direct and advise the Council of Ministers to fulfill the agreement with Samyuktha Kisan Morcha on December 9, 2021 and accept the demand notice sent to the Prime Minister dated 17th August 2022 (Demand notice attached). Also, advise the Council of ministers to initiate a discussion with the farmers’ group in the country as soon as possible,” read their letter.

Security arrangements have been tightened across the capital especially at borders in view of the agitation.

