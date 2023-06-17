Kingpins Of Ludhiana Robbery Incident Held From Uttarakhand

Chandigarh / Dehradun: A couple alleged to be the kingpins of the multi-crore Ludhiana robbery incident has been arrested from Uttarakhand, a Punjab Police official said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as fugitive Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Police had earlier arrested six people in the robbery case and recovered Rs 5.75 crore from their possession.

Armed robbers had decamped with cash stated to be more than Rs 8 crore from the office of CMS Securities – a cash management services company – in Ludhiana’s New Rajguru Nagar locality on June 10 after overpowering security guards.

In a tweet, DGP Yadav said, “Proud of @Ludhiana_Police & Counter Intelligence unit to solve the CMS Cash Robbery Case after arresting fugitive Mandeep Kaur @ Mona & her Husband Jaswinder Singh from #Uttarakhand. Kingpin of #LudhianaCashVanRobbery arrested in less than 100 hrs.” “Police teams used a professional & scientific approach to solve the multi-crore robbery,” he added. —PTI