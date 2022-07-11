Kids in protest: Child rights panel wants FIR against Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai : In a big jolt, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Mumbai Police to lodge a first information report against Shiv Sena's ex-Minister Aditya Thackeray for alleged use of minor children in his campaigns, here on Monday. NCPCR Registrar Anu Chaudhary has shot off a letter to Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar following a complaint to the effect received from one Dhrutiman Joshi of Sahyadri Rights Forum. Joshi has contended that Aditya Thackeray, 32, - son of ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - allegedly used minor kids in various social activities, protests and political campaigns in "so-called Save Aarey Protest" held recently.

The complainant said that social media links of the protest shows several minor children participating, standing in rows holding placards, during the agitation. Taking cognizance of the complaint, NCPCR Registrar Chaudhary said that the action is prima facie violative of the various prevalent child rights laws and the IPC.

"ln view of the above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once. The children should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee as per Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 for recording their statements," Chaudhary told the Mumbai Police Chief.

The child panel rights chief has also sought an Action Taken Report along with a copy of FIR and statements of children recorded by the Mumbai Police to be shared with the NCPCR within 3 days from receipt of her letter.

It may be recalled that since July 1, there have been online and physical protests by activists, local tribals and political parties, to save the Aarey Colony forests and slamming the new state government's move to construct the Mumbai Metro car-shed here from the earlier proposed site of Kanjurmarg. --- IANS











