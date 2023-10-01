Key BJP meet today to finalise candidates for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh assembly elections

New Delhi: The BJP will hold a Central Election Committee meeting on Sunday in the national capital to finalise candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.



Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee, will take part in the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at 8 pm on Sunday.

"Candidates for about 60 to 70 seats in Rajasthan will be discussed while those for 31 seats in Chhattisgarh will be approved today," a source said.



Earlier, the BJP held a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on September 13 to discuss the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party's headquarters in the national capital.



Key leaders, including Nadda, Amit Shah, and other members of the committee, as well as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, took part in the meeting.



Earlier, the BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections on August 17. The list named candidates for 39 seats in the poll-bound state.



The party, on September 25, released its second list of 39 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls. The list featured Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel.



Tomar and Patel were fielded from the Dimani and Narsingpur Assembly constituencies.



Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was also named as the BJP's candidate from the Niwas constituency.



The BJP is busy fine-tuning its strategies for five poll-bound states, including MP and Chhattisgarh. The party has classified all seats in these states into individual categories of A, B, C, and D.



Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well while category B includes seats where the BJP has a mixed record of victories and losses. Category C includes seats where the party is deemed to be on a relatively weaker footing.



In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections.

