Kerem Shalom crossing to open for security screening to increase humanitarian aid for Gaza

Enhanced Security Measures for Gaza Aid: IDF and COGAT Implement Integrated Screening at Crossings, Optimizing Humanitarian Relief Flow.

Tel Aviv: Following a security consultation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), a decision was made on Monday to conduct integrated security screening at the Nitzana crossing and the Kerem Shalom crossing.



The decision was made in order to improve and upgrade the capabilities and volume of security screening of the humanitarian aid being admitted into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing in Egypt.



Trucks containing water, food, medical supplies and shelter equipment will be screened at the Nitzana crossing and the Kerem Shalom crossing -- and will be forwarded from there to international aid organisations in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing in Egypt.



No supplies will be entering the Gaza Strip from Israel and that all the humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip will continue to enter via the Rafah crossing in Egypt.

—IANS