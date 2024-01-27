Kerala Governor Granted Z+ Security Amid SFI Clash

Amidst escalating tensions with SFI activists, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan secures Z+ security as the Union Home Ministry deploys CRPF forces. The Nilamel protest and ongoing discord with the LDF government highlight deep-rooted issues.

The Kerala Raj Bhavan revealed that the Union Home Ministry has decided to provide security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and his residence by deploying CRPF forces.



This decision comes in the wake of an incident on Saturday, where Governor Khan confronted Student Federation of India (SFI) activists in Nilamel, Kollam district. In a show of solidarity he stepped out of his vehicle. Staged a protest in front of a local shop. The SFI activists expressed their dissent by demonstrating with flags while the Governor was on his way to Kottarakkara for a scheduled event.



https://twitter.com/KeralaGovernor/status/1751166930369884503?



Tensions have been mounting between Governor Khan and the Kerala LDF government over issues. The CPI(M) alleges that the Governor is attempting to exert influence over universities by appointing supporters of Hindu wing groups to their senates. This accusation has contributed to the existing discord, between them. Furthermore there is dissatisfaction regarding the delayed approval of the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the assembly back in September.

