Kedarnath Dham Yatra: 3 More Dead, Toll Reaches 37

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Three more people have died in Kedarnath Dham, bringing the cumulative death toll to 37 since the opening of the holy shrine's doors for devotees on May 6, according to an official data.

Rudraprayag District Administration said on Wednesday said that three more people have died of heart attacks.

As many as 57 pilgrims have lost their lives during the course of the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand since the pilgrimage began on May 3 this year, the officials informed on Sunday.

The Char Dham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

While the doors of Badrinath were opened on May 8.

According to the Uttarakhand government, 8,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Gangotri, 16,000 at Badrinath, 13,000 at Kedarnath, and 5,000 at Yamunotri. Notably, Gangotri, along with Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, are the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas.

