KCR to open BRS central office in Delhi

Hyderabad (The Hawk): On December 14, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Central office in a rented facility at Sardar Patel Marg in New Delhi.

Several leaders are departing for the capital on Monday and Tuesday, depending on flight availability, in response to his call at the meeting held at the party office here on Friday to mark the transition of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) with the approval given by Election Commission.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Mr. Rao will host the revered "Rajasyamala yagam" at the new location as part of the opening of the business. Along with Vastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja, Minister V. Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar on Sunday inspected the location of the ritual.

Up till the completion of construction of its permanent premises in Vasant Vihar on 1,100 sq mtrs sanctioned by the Centre, the party would temporarily occupy the rented BRS building at Sardar Patel Marg.

According to sources, Mr. Rao was also looking for land to build the BRS offices in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. In fact, he wants to start the BRS programmes in Maharashtra. The location of the office was suggested to be in Vijayawada, AP. According to sources, a few ministers would soon travel to Vijayawada to locate the land.

Beginning operations in Karnataka, where the party is closely allied with the Janata Dal, is crucial for BRS (S). Mr. Rao reportedly gave the establishment of an office in the State priority over other tasks because Karnataka would hold elections the following year. H.D. Kumaraswamy, the leader of the JD (S) and a former chief minister of Karnataka, was also present at the meetings when the BRS launch was announced on Friday and October 5 (Vijayadasami).

According to further sources, Mr. Rao is also seeking for party in-charges and observers in other States who are fluent in Hindi and English.

Since this is Mr. Rao's first trip to New Delhi following the EC's approval of BRS, it's possible that he'll stay in the city for a few days to meet with other party leaders and continue his efforts to create a united front against the BJP.

