KCR's national politics to take wing on TRS aircraft

Hyderabad: Ahead of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's imminent entry into national politics, the ruling TRS party has decided to purchase an aircraft so that he can jet across the country, sources said.

The decision was taken on Thursday, to buy a small aircraft with capacity of 6 - 8-seats, at around Rs 80 crore, the sources explained.

According to the sources, the order for the aircraft will be placed on the auspicious Vijaya Dasami, October 5, soon after the formal announcement of the national party by KCR.

The Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo has been visiting different opposition-ruled states in his efforts to create a national alternative to the BJP at the centre. He had used chartered aircraft to visit states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu during his recent visits there.

