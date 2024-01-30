Karnataka: Panchayat Development Officer Faces Suspension Over Hanuma Dhwaja Dispute

Tensions escalate in Karnataka's Mandya as the Panchayat Development Officer of Keragodu village faces suspension over the Hanuma Dhwaja removal controversy.

Mandya, Karnataka: Tensions in Mandya escalated when the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) of Keragodu village was suspended due to the Hanuma Dhwaja removal controversy. The suspension order, issued by Sheikh Tanveer Asif, the Chief Executive Officer of Mandya Zila Panchayat stated that permission was solely granted for hoisting the tricolor in Keragodu village.



However the PDO allowed the hoisting of Hanuma Dhwaja without taking steps for its removal as instructed in the order. Eventually on January 28 the flag was taken down by the Panchayat Sub Officer along with Tehsildar and police officers. This led to a law and order problem for which the PDO was held responsible.



In response to this incident both the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) organized a protest against removing and demanded its reinstatement. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused BJP and JD(S) of trying to incite sentiment on this matter for their own political gains ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



As tensions rose during this controversy security measures were heightened in Mandya. Demonstrators waving saffron flags and chanting 'Jai Sri Ram' organized a protest march from Keragodu, to the Deputy Commissioners office covering a distance of 14 km.

BJP and JD(S) leaders, such as C T Ravi, Preetham Gowda, Suresh Gowda and K Annadani participated in the march.



To disperse the crowd during the march the police used a lathi charge. On Monday protesters gathered near the Deputy Commissioners office, where barricades were set up and a substantial police presence was seen. The leaders, including C T Ravi and JD(S) representatives addressed the crowd to express their dissatisfaction with the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja and chanted slogans, against the Congress government.

—Input from Agencies