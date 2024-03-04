    Menu
    Karnataka: Man throws acid on three college girls in Mangaluru; arrested

    The Hawk
    March4/ 2024
    The attack resulted in one girl suffering major burn injuries, while two others received minor injuries.

    Mangaluru (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a man threw acid on three college girls in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Monday.
    According to the police, the girls were sitting at the college campus when the incident happened.

    Police mentioned that the accused has been arrested. The assailant is said to be 23 years old from Kerala and one of the victims, aged 17, is also said to be from Kerala.
    CB Rishyanth, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada said "Key accused Abin has already been arrested. He is from Kerala. One girl has suffered major burn injuries while the other two sitting next to her have minor burn injuries."

