Karnataka: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna sent to judicial custody till May 14 in 'obscene video' case

HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna are under judicial and public scrutiny as the Karnataka SIT investigates allegations of kidnapping and sexual harassment, intensifying political tensions and allegations of a conspiracy.

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka MLA, HD Revanna, was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till May 14 in connection with the kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case.

He was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) on May 4 in connection with an alleged kidnapping case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, are facing a probe by an SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against the duo following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

HD Revanna's son, Prajwal Revanna, is a sitting MP and candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. He is seeking a second term from the seat as an NDA candidate. The voting concluded on April 26.



HD Revanna, who is also JD(S) MLA from Holenarsipura, along with his associate were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, also lists HD Revanna as accused number one and another man, identified as Babanna, as accused number two.

However, HS Revanna has termed this case a "political conspiracy" against him.

"It's a political conspiracy going on against me. In my 40 years of political life, I have never seen anything like this," he told reporters.

Former CM and JD (S) chief HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the Congress-led Karnataka government wanted the character assassination of party leader HD Revanna.

"This government does not want a fair inquiry. They are misusing the office. Nothing is going to happen ultimately. They wanted character assassination of HD Revanna and for that reason, they are using their office," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

He also alleged that the pen drive containing obscene videos allegedly linked to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was circulated by police officers and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

—ANI