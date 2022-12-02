Karnataka man files lawsuit against wife for attempt at coerced conversion to religion

Bengaluru (The Hawk): According to Bengaluru police, a man has filed a complaint against his wife stating that she tried to forcefully convert to a different religion.

At the Mahalakshmi police station, the guy has filed a complaint against his wife and her parents.

The man, a Hindu who worked in a welding shop, wed a Christian woman in 2019. But he was under pressure to become a Christian by his wife and her family.

He had said that the harassment had grown intolerable and that he was now receiving threats against his life from his wife and her parents unless he become a Christian.

He admitted to the police that his wife intentionally files missing person reports everytime he relocates for work in other states. He added that his wife had borrowed money from neighbours in his name.

Information is awaited.

(Inputs from Agencies)