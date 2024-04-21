Amit Shah skips Darjeeling rally as helicopter fails to land due to inclement weather

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled rally in Darjeeling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was cancelled after his helicopter couldn't land due to bad weather, postponing his support for BJP candidate Raju Bista.

Darjeeling: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday could not attend a scheduled election rally in Darjeeling town of West Bengal as his helicopter failed to land due to inclement weather, a party leader said.

Shah was scheduled to address the rally in support of BJP candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat, Raju Bista.

"Amit Shah ji's visit to Darjeeling had to be cancelled as his helicopter failed to land in Darjeeling because of bad weather," he said.



Later, while talking to reporters, Bista, who is the local MP, said Shah might come to the hills at a later date before Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat goes to polls on April 26.



Local BJP leaders addressed the gathering.

