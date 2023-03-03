Karnataka hijab ban: SC to set up bench to hear plea of Muslim girls for nod to take exam in headscarf

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will set up a three-judge bench to hear a request from Muslim girl students to take exams in Karnataka government schools while wearing hijab.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, joined by Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said, "I will create a bench," in response to a woman lawyer's request for an urgent hearing of the plea, arguing that girls risk failing out of school for another year because their exams are being held in government schools that do not allow wearing of headscarves.

The CJI initially stated that a hearing would be scheduled after the Holi holidays.—Inputs from Agencies