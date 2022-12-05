    Menu
    Karkardooma hotel fire in Delhi, no injuries

    The Hawk
    December5/ 2022

    New Delhi (The Hawk): On Monday morning, a fire started at a hotel in the Karkardooma neighbourhood of East Delhi.

    A fire official claimed that no casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

    11 fire engines were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a fire at a Ginger hotel at around 9.13 a.m., according to Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

    "On the third story of the hotel, a kitchen caught fire. No one was hurt when it was extinguished "the official claimed.

    The fire's origin has not yet been determined.

    Information is awaited.

    (Inputs from Agencies)

