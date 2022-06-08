Kanpur violence: SIT visits crime scene, collects evidence

Kanpur: A special investigation team visited the violence site in Kanpur and collected evidence in connection with clashes that broke out on June 3.

"We are speaking with sanitation workers as a part of our investigation. We are also collecting evidence in connection with the incident that had happened," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kanpur and a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Tripurari Pandey told ANI.

A violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on June 3. As many as 36 persons were arrested and 3 FIRs have been registered in the Kanpur violence case and further investigation is underway. All accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial remand on Sunday in connection with the incident. They were taken to District Jail in Kanpur by the police after they were sent on a 14-day remand.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police had said the main accused in the Kanpur violence case, Hayat Jaffar Hashmi was arrested along with three other masterminds. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena had said.

Four people who were arrested have been identified as Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil and Mohammad Suffian. "All of them are associated with Maulana Ali Jauhar Fans Association. We will further ask the court to send them on a 14-days remand," said Meena. The violence started after some people tried to shut down shops which were opposed by the other group, said the police. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the aftermath of the clashes.—ANI