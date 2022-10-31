Kanpur septic tank poisonous vapours cause 3 deaths

Kanpur (The Hawk): Three individuals, including a young boy, died in Kanpur from hazardous gases while dismantling the shuttering of an abandoned septic tank. After breathing the deadly vapours, the victims—identified as Nandu (18), his older brother Mohit (24), and their neighbour Sahil (16)—died.

They reportedly formerly resided in Kanpur's Chaubepur neighbourhood. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Dhull, Nandu and Mohit used to work together to shutter septic tanks, with Sahil serving as their labourer.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Bithoor. The victims were exposed to the chemical vapours while removing the shutter from an abandoned septic tank that had been constructed just a few months earlier.

Sahil passed out after he got into the tank. According to Dhull, Nandu and Mohit attempted to save him but collapsed as well.

He said that the three were saved by the firefighters opening the tank. The Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital received all three victims, who were pronounced dead there.

If the families of the victims decide to complain, a case will be opened, according to Dhull.

(Inputs from Agencies)