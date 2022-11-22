K'taka voters list scam: Congress queries 27 lakh name deletion

Bengaluru (The Hawk): On Tuesday, the Karnataka branch of the Congress questioned the BJP-led state administration about the removal of 27 lakh names from the voter list.

According to D.K. Shivakumar, the president of the state congress, Form 7 is required for any additions and deletions.

"How would deletions be accomplished if these forms didn't exist? Who authorised and signed for these deletions?" Shivakumar raised a query.

"Today, it was planned to meet with the Election Commission's officials (Tuesday). The scheduled appointment is on Wednesday. After speaking with the cops, we will lodge a complaint "Added he.

The voters list scam raises a number of legal difficulties. No provision exists for anyone to obtain voter information.

There are 8,250 polling places in the state. For each booth used for investigation, one person must be assigned.

"In addition to the Chilume institution's employees, more than 7,000 others were hired on a contract basis. All 28 assembly constituencies' election officials must be named as defendants in the action "said he.

He maintained that he knows nothing about it in response to the admissions of those who had been arrested in connection with the controversy that they had done it under duress.

Shivakumar argued that they should reveal the official or politician who put pressure on them.

The chief suspect, Chilume Institution's founder Ravi Kumar, is still being interrogated by the police.

Since Ravi Kumar has ties to a state government minister, the development has gained significance.

His arrest brings the total number of people in custody to five.

After police launched an investigation into his organisation, which the Congress had accused of obtaining voter information under the guise of revising the list, Ravi Kumar vanished.

M.B. Patil, the head of the Congress Campaign Panel, has said that the party would file a complaint with the Election Commission over the issue in two more days.

(Inputs from Agencies)