K'taka refuses to let Maha ministers into the border district

Belagavi, Karnataka (The Hawk): In a significant event, ministers from Maharashtra who were visiting the neighbouring Belagavi district were refused entry by the Karnataka administration.

The Maharashtra ministers and lawmakers won't be permitted entry into the state of Karnataka on Tuesday, according to Nitesh Patil, the deputy commissioner of Belagavi, who made the announcement on Monday.

"The schedule for the two Maharashtra ministers and one MP is available. Earlier, they announced that the visit would take place on December 3, but it has since been revealed that it will take place on December 6 (Tuesday) "He declared.

The district's condition has gotten more serious as a result of their words. If they enter the district, the situation with regard to law and order will be affected. He indicated that there is a danger to the ministers of Maharashtra.

"We anticipate that they will willingly postpone the visit. If not, we shall be compelled to take action "DC Nitesh Patil gave a statement.

Similar restrictions will be issued this time as well, he claimed, similar to how past orders barred visits by ministers and MPs.

The IPC Section 143 will be used to issue the prohibition order. The Maharashtra government has received a warning from Karnataka's chief secretary that the law and order apparatus in Belagavi will be put to the test if any of its ministers come. He stated that security had been increased all along the Belagavi border.

In a demonstration held close to Channamma Circle, Kannada activists demanded that Maharashtra ministers Chandrakantha Patil and Shambhuraj Desai be barred from entering Karnataka. They also demanded that Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi be outlawed (MES).

The activists advised CM Basavaraj Bommai to speak with his counterpart in Maharashtra and forbid their admittance because the BJP is in power in both states. They threatened that CM Bommai would be held accountable for any consequences should they invade Karnataka.

(Inputs from Agencies)