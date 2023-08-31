K’taka Police crack TikTok star murder case, detains 8

Mysuru: Karnataka Police have cracked the kidnap and murder case of TikTok star from Bengaluru and detained eight persons in this connection.



The incident took place in the limits of Nanjangud Rural police station in Mysuru district.



The preliminary investigations have shown that the kidnap and murder was an act of revenge. The police have taken custody of a relative of a former corporator from Bengaluru and his associates.



Naveen, a TikTok star was involved in the murder case of one Vinod which took place in the limits of Kaggalipura police station in Bengaluru. Naveen was jailed and had come out on bail.



He made videos and became a TikTok star.



On August 27 the deceased was in Mysuru accompanied by two young women when a gang of miscreants kidnapped him.



Naveen was making reels in front of the famous historical Mysuru palace and the miscreants who came in a car and kidnapped him. His body was later found in Goluru channel near Nanjangud. The main accused is the nephew of a former corporator who is politically well connected, police said.



The police are yet to make an official announcement regarding the arrest/detention of the accused persons. Further investigation is on.

—IANS