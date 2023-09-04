    Menu
    States & UTs

    K'taka man records nude video of minor girl, blackmails her in K’taka; held

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Koppal, (Karnataka): Karnataka police have arrested a man for befriending a minor girl on social media, recording her nude video and blackmailing her, police said on Monday.

    The accused, identified as Mustafa, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

    According to the police, the accused had met the minor on Instagram and developed a friendship with her. After trapping the girl, he made her strip on video call and recorded the act.

    He took screen shots and started blackmailing the girl.

    The girl then lodged a case with Gangavathy police station leading to his arrest.

    More details are awaited.

    Further investigation is on.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Instagram friendship Video call incident Karnataka police Social media Minor girl Nude video Blackmail POCSO Act Mustafa
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in