K’taka man arrested for abusing burqa-clad woman on bike with youth of different faith

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested a man here in connection with abusing a burqa-clad woman for going with her friend belonging to another faith, said officials on Monday.



The accused was identified as Jakir Ahmad, a resident of Bangarapet in Kolar district. East Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station registered the case against the accused.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, said officials.



The accused had waylaid the bike and created a ruckus in a public place. He had objected and questioned the woman for travelling with the youth who was not a Muslim and asked her to remove the burqa.



The incident took place on Saturday at a public place and the video was taken by local people. The investigations revealed that the biker and woman were known to each other.



The victims had gone to attend an interview together on the bike and after giving the interview were returning. Her friend was dropping her back to the house.



The accused had come to visit his sisters living in Govindapura locality of Bengaluru. The Congress government had warned of strict action against any moral policing cases in the state. Further investigation is on.

—IANS