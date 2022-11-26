K'taka CM: Government impartially investigating voters' list revision

Bengaluru (The Hawk): According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the government is conducting an impartial investigation into the voters list revision dispute, and any officers, organisations, or agencies found to be at fault will face sanctions.

Speaking to reporters after decorating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue in honour of Constitution Day on Saturday, he stated that several people have already been detained in connection with this and that officials are currently conducting an investigation.

The administration will applaud the Election Commission of India's decision to update the voter list where names have been removed. The election must be conducted fairly and impartially. "We will welcome certain initiatives, such correcting when the names are purposely erased at two or three places despite having the Voter's Identity Card," the statement reads.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ruled that the voter list's omissions and additions should be reviewed and suspended two more district election officials.

The CM stated that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has been given instructions to speak with the Home Secretary of Maharashtra to ensure that no one must take the law into their own hands and damage the amicable relationship between the two states. In addition, the Maharashtra Police must safeguard the lives and property of Kannadigas who have settled in that state, as well as the Karnataka buses.

He said that during the meeting scheduled for next month, the cornerstone would be laid for the sculptures of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna to be placed in front of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

When the Panchamasali seer's deadline for requesting the Permanent Backward Classes Commission's report was brought to his attention, Bommai stated that the commission had been asked to submit its report as soon as possible and that it would be helpful for the government to make a decision on this matter.

The CM noted that the BJP had stated its strong opposition to the Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto, and that committees had been established in a number of states. The BJP thinks that a uniform civil code is preferable.

