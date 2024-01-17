Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Maiden Air India Express Flight Linking Ayodhya to Bengaluru and Kolkata

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates historic Air India Express routes, enhancing connectivity between Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. A testament to Uttar Pradesh's soaring development under PM Modi's leadership, with the state becoming a hub for cultural, religious, and international aviation.

New Delhi: In anticipation of the impending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia officially launched the inaugural Air India Express flights connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru and Kolkata on Wednesday. The event witnessed the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, who received the first boarding pass for the Kolkata to Ayodhya flight.





Addressing the audience during the inauguration, Minister Scindia highlighted the remarkable progress of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, "The development of Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights. If we look at the population of Uttar Pradesh, almost 70 per cent of the population of the US is in Uttar Pradesh. Half of Europe's population is in Uttar Pradesh. We celebrated Diwali last November, the second Diwali was on December 3 when the election results were declared, and not for the entire country but for the entire world, the third Diwali is going to be celebrated on the coming 22nd."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, participating in the inauguration through a video conference, emphasized the state's aviation advancements, with the establishment of new airports and the inauguration of four international airports in the last nine years. He proudly mentioned the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya by PM Modi on December 30.





Earlier, an airport official disclosed that routine flights at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport would commence, with an expected increase in flight frequency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the airport after unveiling the Ayodhya Railway Station on December 30. The Airports Authority of India, in accordance with the MoU signed with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April of the previous year, undertook the development of the state-of-the-art airport at a cost exceeding Rs 1450 crore.





The airport's terminal building, spanning 6,500 square meters, is poised to accommodate around 10 lakh passengers annually. Its facade artfully mirrors the architectural style of the forthcoming Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal showcase local art, paintings, and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

