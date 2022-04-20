Justice S Muralidhar takes oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Justice S Muralidhar took oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Monday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the ceremony via video conferencing.

"Congratulate Justice Dr S Muralidhar on being appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. Welcome him to Odisha and wish him a successful tenure," Patnaik tweeted.

Leader of Opposition Pradeepta Nayak, Law Minister Pratap Jena, DGP Abhay and Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra were also present at the event.

Justice Muralidhar is the 32nd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. He succeeds his predecessor Justice Mohammad Rafiq, who has been transferred and appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (ANI)